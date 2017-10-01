Eastside Cell Phone Reception Issues Reported

Fairhope, Alabama
WATER TANK MAINTENANCE PREPARATION
Some residents on the east side of town (east of Hwy 181) are reporting problems with cell phone reception after antennas on top of one of the city's water tanks (Fairhope Avenue east of Bishop Road) were removed and temporary ones erected nearby in preparation for periodic maintenance (painting) that will take about six months to complete.
AT&T customers seem especially affected and the company has applied for a permit from the Federal Aviation Administration to erect a taller temporary tower (20 to 40' higher) to address the issues, according to city Operations Director Peterson.
Councilman Burrell said private contractors removed the antennas (hired by AT&T) and urged patience since "we have to paint the towers" periodically to prevent rusting: He noted the company was given six months notice to make preparations.
Peterson added that it is "up to the company" to provide adequate replacement antennas, not the city.
The Times found two temporary antennas at the site today (one marked AT&T) and another that had not yet been erected.
Communications companies lease space on top of the towers from the city for their antennas.
|Two temporary antennas erected.
WATER TANK MAINTENANCE PREPARATION
Some residents on the east side of town (east of Hwy 181) are reporting problems with cell phone reception after antennas on top of one of the city's water tanks (Fairhope Avenue east of Bishop Road) were removed and temporary ones erected nearby in preparation for periodic maintenance (painting) that will take about six months to complete.
|Water tank near school.
Councilman Burrell said private contractors removed the antennas (hired by AT&T) and urged patience since "we have to paint the towers" periodically to prevent rusting: He noted the company was given six months notice to make preparations.
Peterson added that it is "up to the company" to provide adequate replacement antennas, not the city.
The Times found two temporary antennas at the site today (one marked AT&T) and another that had not yet been erected.
Communications companies lease space on top of the towers from the city for their antennas.
|One antenna not erected.
3 comments:
Just go back to ,using land lines instead.
Poor Cell Phone Coverage? Most SmartPhones (for the past 2 years) have the configuration option of using "WiFi Calling" where a SmartPhone that is connected to WiFi can receive/make Phone calls over the Internet. It's FREE and can easily be configured on an iPhone or Android SmartPhone. Obviously, useful for folks having WiFi at home/work - when their cell coverage is not very good.
-pete buckley
Avon, Colorado
Well if you aren't even getting decent internet quality from your phone data plan due to the tower or your location I your hide is far away from your router for the other internet. Wi-Fi calling is not an option. And some companies make you pay extra for that feature. So you are paying 2x for something you already Have. And what if this poor reception interferes with your ability to call for help? Think about it.
Post a Comment