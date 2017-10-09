Fairhope Beaches Eroded By Hurricane Nate

Fairhope, Alabama
|North Magnolia Beach Before Storm
|North Magnolia Beach After Storm
|Pier Street Boat Ramp Severely Damaged
NORTH MAGNOLIA BEACH WORST
The five foot storm surge Sunday morning washed away more sand and exposed tree roots along north
Magnolia Beach -- and severely damaged the nearby boat ramp at the end of
Pier Street: this area has a long history of erosion and needs frequent sand replenishment.
|Municipal Beach Road
|Municipal Beach Road at duck ponds
|Municipal Beach Today
MUNICIPAL BEACH PROBLEMS
Erosion seemed less severe at the municipal beach north of the pier: sand was shifted (by water and wind) to the duck pond area where it now covers the road in places.
Wooden piers and wharves at both beaches were badly damaged, though.
CITY'S BEACH MANAGEMENT/MAINTENANCE PLAN
Two years ago, city staff and consultants from South Coast Engineering put together a Beach Management Plan for restoring and maintaining
city beaches (click
): such plans are often useful during hurricane recovery, according to the report.
"A beach management plan has been developed that is based on sound coastal science and
engineering and provides recommendations for restoring and maintaining Fairhope’s two
most popular sandy, bayshore beaches. These beaches are frequented recreationally by
visitors and residents alike, and they provide valuable habitat to wildlife and storm
protection to City infrastructure. This beach management plan focuses on the areas
known as:
-
Magnolia Beach Park (the sandy beach south of the public boat ramp extending
past Trinity Presbyterian Church to the American Legion property beach), and
-
North Beach Park (the sandy beach park north of the City pier extending to the
end of the road around the duck pond)"
The plan's recommendation include stabilization and a breakwater to protect the Pier Street boat ramp, adding vegetation to reduce erosion, and increased monitoring:
-
Pursuit of a shoreline stabilization project at the north end of Magnolia Beach
Park that includes an offshore segmented breakwater system in conjunction with a
major beach nourishment project. The purpose is to more permanently stabilize
that highly visible sandy beach shoreline while providing better infrastructure
protection.
-
Continued monitoring of North Beach Park because that beach is beginning to
experience some erosion problems (particularly at north end).
-
Adoption of internal, target (minimum) beach design templates along both
beaches for planning purposes. The purpose is to inform the City’s decisions with
regard to beach nourishment and could aid in qualifying for emergency assistance
after major hurricanes
-
Vegetation plantings at the appropriate locations, essentially above +4 to +5 feet
(MLLW) and in conjunction with the minimum beach template to emulate some
of the existing areas, will reduce wind-blown sand issues. Species which are
extremely salt-tolerant, e.g. sea oats, are probably not required above those
elevations along the bay.
-
Adoption of a formal periodic beach profile monitoring program which
incorporates the profile locations surveyed this year. The purpose is to quantify
the valuable beach sand resource better including quantifying beach losses after
hurricanes.
Fairhope's are the only remaining beaches on Mobile Bay; the entire plan may be accessed from the city's website, documents/reports page.
|Magnolia Beach Breakwater Plan
