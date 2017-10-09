Translate

Monday, October 9, 2017

Fairhope Beaches Eroded By Hurricane Nate

Fairhope, Alabama


North Magnolia Beach Before Storm

North Magnolia Beach After Storm

Pier Street Boat Ramp Severely Damaged

NORTH MAGNOLIA BEACH WORST

The five foot storm surge Sunday morning washed away more sand and exposed tree roots along north Magnolia Beach -- and severely damaged the nearby boat ramp at the end of Pier Street: this area has a long history of erosion and needs frequent sand replenishment. (click).





Municipal Beach Road

Municipal Beach Road at duck ponds

Municipal Beach Today

MUNICIPAL BEACH PROBLEMS

Erosion seemed less severe at the municipal beach north of the pier: sand was shifted (by water and wind) to the duck pond area where it now covers the road in places.

Wooden piers and wharves at both beaches were badly damaged, though.







CITY'S BEACH MANAGEMENT/MAINTENANCE PLAN 

Two years ago, city staff and consultants from South Coast Engineering put together a Beach Management Plan for restoring and maintaining city beaches (click): such plans are often useful during hurricane recovery, according to the report.

"A beach management plan has been developed that is based on sound coastal science and engineering and provides recommendations for restoring and maintaining Fairhope’s two most popular sandy, bayshore beaches. These beaches are frequented recreationally by visitors and residents alike, and they provide valuable habitat to wildlife and storm protection to City infrastructure. This beach management plan focuses on the areas known as:

  •   Magnolia Beach Park (the sandy beach south of the public boat ramp extending past Trinity Presbyterian Church to the American Legion property beach), and 

  •   North Beach Park (the sandy beach park north of the City pier extending to the
    end of the road around the duck pond)"


The plan's recommendation include stabilization and a breakwater to protect the Pier Street boat ramp, adding vegetation to reduce erosion, and increased monitoring:

  •   Pursuit of a shoreline stabilization project at the north end of Magnolia Beach Park that includes an offshore segmented breakwater system in conjunction with a major beach nourishment project. The purpose is to more permanently stabilize that highly visible sandy beach shoreline while providing better infrastructure protection. 

  •   Continued monitoring of North Beach Park because that beach is beginning to experience some erosion problems (particularly at north end). 

  •   Adoption of internal, target (minimum) beach design templates along both beaches for planning purposes. The purpose is to inform the City’s decisions with regard to beach nourishment and could aid in qualifying for emergency assistance after major hurricanes

  •   Vegetation plantings at the appropriate locations, essentially above +4 to +5 feet
    (MLLW) and in conjunction with the minimum beach template to emulate some of the existing areas, will reduce wind-blown sand issues. Species which are extremely salt-tolerant, e.g. sea oats, are probably not required above those elevations along the bay. 

  •   Adoption of a formal periodic beach profile monitoring program which incorporates the profile locations surveyed this year. The purpose is to quantify the valuable beach sand resource better including quantifying beach losses after hurricanes.

Fairhope's are the only remaining beaches on Mobile Bay; the entire plan may be accessed from the city's website, documents/reports page.



Magnolia Beach Breakwater Plan

