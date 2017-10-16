Translate

Monday, October 16, 2017

Fairhope Wins Second Apartment Lawsuit

Fairhope, Alabama


'Old Battles Place' apartments nearing completion


PLANNING COMMISSION / STAFF VINDICATED

The city has won a second lawsuit concerning the construction of apartment complexes: the latest being the 110-unit 'Old Battles Place' duplex apartments on south Section Street, near the Battles Road intersection.

Plaintiffs Elizabeth Brodbeck and the 'Friends of South Section Street' nonprofit corporation alleged that the city's Planning Commission and city staff acted improperly in October of 2016 (click) by granting a waiver of some Low Impact Development drainage requirements (LID's)  -- and that the Commission did not have authority to approve the site plan for the multiple occupancy project, according to the city's subdivision regulations.


"OVERWHELMING" EVIDENCE

But, on September 12 of this year, circuit court Judge Bert Rice denied the plaintiffs' motions, and granted the city's for a summary judgment, dismissing the case with prejudice (it cannot be refiled).

The judge called evidence presented by the city "overwhelming" -- and added that it is "not the role of courts to second guess planning commissions."

The city won a similar lawsuit in August concerning the Fly Creek Village apartment complex on Highway 98 north of town (click): in both cases plaintiffs were represented by attorney Adam Milam of Daphne.




Reactions: 

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

CITY 2

FRIVOLOUS SUITS 0

Monday, October 16, 2017
Anonymous said...

Both should be have been"Ripp"ed up!!!

Monday, October 16, 2017
Preston McMillan said...

The Fairhope that I loved for 25 years is being destroyed right before my eyes. So Sad.

Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Anonymous said...

Apartments should have been out on Greeno Road where the comprehensive plans calls for them not here.

Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Anonymous said...

What is the moral of this story? Do not pee into the wind!

Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Anonymous said...

Our leadership is asleep at the wheel. Creating a traffic nightmare!

Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Anonymous said...

Sounth Section St. needs to be three laned and a sidewalk put in ASAP!

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)