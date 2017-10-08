Hurricane Nate Floods Fairhope Waterfront

Fairhope, Alabama
STORM SURGE FROM MOBILE BAY
After making landfall in Mississippi, hurricane Nate's storm surge caused flooding in low-lying areas along the city's waterfront early Sunday morning: water rose to about three feet below the main pier, came over the seawall in the park to the south, covered the west side of the duck pond road completely, and parts of the Fairhope Yacht Club's parking lot.
The Pier Street boat ramp was underwater as was the fishing marina and '17 Turtles' area on Fly Creek at the end of Sea Cliff Drive.
|Municipal Pier, north side
|Beach park entrance
|Duck pond road
| South pier park
|Yacht Club parking lot
|'17 Turtles' fishing marina
|Pier Street boat ramp
|Fly Creek marina (Sunset Cafe parking lot)
|'Fairhope Docks' on Fly Creek
|'Fairhope Docks' at the mouth of Fly Creek
12 comments:
This is one of the best ways to learn how the town will be appropriating their reserves. The pier/park/walkway which serves most of the citizens should come first.
Thank you for posting. Since they had most of everything closed off, knew we could count on you to get us some "real" pictures.
No, utilities should come first
Minor damage to what looks like rotted fence. Prayers go out to the real Hurricane victims.
The people that leave their boats in the water when they know high winds are coming should not be insured. Stupidity
Ignorance is not having the opportunity to learn, stupidity is having the opportunity but no taking the opportunity. I will make an ignorant comment now about the previous anonymous comment about insurance and boats, “It is obvious you have never owned a boat or purchased insurance for a boat, if you have done either than your comment is blatant stupidity.”
Are the vast majority of the commenters here really that bitter and uninformed?
Ignorant stupidity uninformed is your favorite comments on this blog. If you don’t like what is said “then” not “than” don’t read it. It is stupid not to pill boats from the water knowing that there is a hurricane warning. I do own a boat but dry dock it instead of it banging around Hmmmm I guess I’m just bitter and uninformed. I am educated too
Pull not pill. Autocorrect
WOW the comments sound like a council meeting
If you don’t like it do to attend🤓. Very simple
Do not attend (correction)
With Fly Creek Marina having the only dry dock on the Eastern Shore and only accepting boats up to 10,000lbs or approx. 27 feet, the larger boats could possibly use the dry stands available at Eastern Shore Marine. I will check, but would be shocked if they could handle all of the boats on the Eastern Shore too large to dry dock with Fly Creek Marina. I would be interested to hear your thoughts on how all of the large boats could be pulled and stored prior to a storm. I am sure your plan will be as well thought out as your previous comments.
