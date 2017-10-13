More N. Greeno Road Commercial Zoning Approved

Fairhope, Alabama
The city council over-rode the Planning Commission's recommendation and rezoned residential property owned by William Wright at the northwest corner of Greeno Road/Edwards Avenue for commercial (B-1) use: a bank is being proposed for the site.
After hearing concerns about what else is allowed in B-1 zoning at the previous council meeting, the project's engineer (Larry Smith of S.E. Civil Engineering) told the council his client had agreed to self-impose deed restrictions on the property excluding it ever being used for a restaurant, dry cleaner, laundry or automobile service/gas station.
Permitted uses would remain: office space, grocery, general merchandise, personal services (banks), and indoor recreation.
Elmer Vick, an adjoining property owner, asked the rezoning be denied based on increasing traffic on Edwards Avenue and the lack of a sidewalk there; other neighbors at previous meetings had voiced similar concerns.
Councilman Robert Brown suggested the city plan to install a sidewalk along Edwards to Ingleside Avenue; and Smith said sidewalks are to be installed in front of the bank.
To out knowledge, this is the first time deed restrictions were required before rezoning property in the city; councilman Conyers said it made it "more palatable" and Robinson said he would "like to see more of it in the future."
Councilman Burrell applauded the property owner's willingness to attach the restrictions and hoped the buyer would "buy into it."
Edwards Avenue has traditionally been the north cutoff for commercial zoning on that side of the road (except for PUD's) according to the city's "village model" comprehensive growth plan map.
The Planning Commission has already approved rezoning of the Green Nurseries property (north of Gayfer Road) to commercial (B-2); that will be considered by the city council at their next meeting.
'Park Place', A PUD (Planed Unit Development) allowing some commercial uses across from Volanta Park was also approved by the commission some time ago -- and is still awaiting the city council's consideration as well.
Other property owners all-along the highway are expected to seek commercial re-zonings as well in coming months.
The city's comprehensive growth plan map keeps that portion of N. Greeno Road residential, in response to citizens' concerns it not be turned into another congested commercial strip, like Mobile's Airport Boulevard.
|861 Edwards Avenue
|Wayne Dyess, Planning Director
|Larry Smith, project engineer
|Edwards Avenue Bank plan
|Parcel rezoned
23 comments:
Good deal! Greeno Road is not fit to live on anymore. As far as Mr. Vick, I've watch the city council videos. His concern is for school children that cross that busy interesection. I for one would not even consider letting my children cross Greeno Road, no matter where.
I believe the owner of this property resides in Kentucky. If so, really sad that citizen concerns were set aside for an outside developer. More rezoning on the way. The rezoning of the property on Edwards opens to door for rezoning of the Seaman property on Greeno. I heard today that a council member's home adjoins the Seaman Capital property, and said council member has put his residence up for sale. Maybe just a rumor, maybe in no way related, but concerning nonetheless.
Just look at there campaign contributions and you see a lot of the people asking for rezoning along there on it.
Booby Jack wants to make it a commercail corridor all the way through.
Just a few greedy people are being allowed to ruin Greeno.
Where will it be next?
Fairhope Avenue and Section Street?
For all you nay sayers - why don't you all pitch in a buy all the property on Greeno Road and build your houses there. The owner lives in Florida and grew up here in Fairhope.
Some of this property has been in the families for YEARS! Even when Greeno Road was a dirt and gravel road and Gayfer had little or no houses. Do you think these people asked for the state to put in a 4 lane highway that has 25,000 (as per 2015 count) cars a day pass by? Greeno Road was known as a "truck" route, not the gateway to the city.
The owners of property directly on Greeno will benefit from rezoning. Those of us near, but not on Greeno will see our property values plummet. So, here's a better idea, genius: Get your money together and buy OUR property.
Instead of hanging traffic lights at every intersetion to hold things up like in airport blvd. why not install roundabouts out there?
No arguing with idiots. Everyone wants Fairhope to stay Fairhope. Face it, it's not going to happen. People don't want growth, but yet they keep moving here, causing the growth. Bigger schools, more facilities, more doctor offices, etc to handle all of this growth. Do you want to continue going to Mobile, no, you want top notch care, etc, but you don't want it in Fairhope. Get real, grow up, just like the city is doing.
You're so right. They fought against Walmart, but I bet they shop there. They fought Publix - they probably shop there too. They fought against the Seaman property when he wanted to build a community of town houses. They fought about the Dyas triangle and look at all the $$$ spent on law suits. Our city spent millions on that property to turn into a nature park. Where is it.
Spending on real estate is a good investment, it goes up in value.
The city came out way ahead by buying the Dyas triangle, it is worth far more today, a good move! I would like the city to invest inmore real estate around town, it is not spending money!
The Planning Commission voted against this rezone. What's the point of having a PC if the Council just ignores their recommendations?
Our Council President proclaimed Greeno Road a commercial corridor years ago. Former Councilmembers and staff disagreed with him. Those people are gone. The Comprehensive Plan disagrees with him. It doesn't matter anymore. The Planning Commission disagrees with him. He can override them now.
Our community loses by turning Greeno into a commercial corridor. We no longer have diverse viewpoints on the City Council. A form based code will not save us.
The Planning Commission did recommend denial but the city's Planning Director recommended approval.
It is a commercial coridor. No denying that.
The City's new Planning Director came here from Walton County, Florida where the only goal has been to allow property owners to pave the entire coast. He is putting his stamp on Fairhope by encouraging every property to allow a separate living unit (aka apartment) on its property.......he must be a dream come true to the three B's! I was excited when I saw that the old PD had been replaced but the new PD is going to destroy what little we have left.
He appears to be a nice guy, but he does not appear to understand that Fairhope is not trying to be a big rental city.
Karin needs to fire him asap, if possible, before he literally comes out in favor of Port-A-Lets on every lot to accommodate the sewage from every homes' 'additional unit'!
Commercializing Greeno Road is about the only thing Booby Jack and Krazy Karen agree on these days.
Dyes worked with Baldwin county for a number of years. He knows all about Fairhope.
Greeno Rd. is where the apartments should have gone in instead of elsewhere in town. they did not follow the plan. To late now.
Dyess is top rate too.
Not a person commenting here could run the city any better, probably much worse, just fools running their mouths
Fools? Really? It's a shame that we can't have a discussion about an issue and respect everyone's point of view without resorting to insults.
