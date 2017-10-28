New Plan For K-1 School To Be Presented

Fairhope, Alabama
ABANDONED CHURCH STREET PROPERTY
During their monthly meeting next week (Nov. 1st), the city's Educational Advisory Committee will hear a new proposal from FEEF (the non-profit Fairhope Educational Enrichment Foundation) concerning the Baldwin County Board of Education's old K-1 property that has been vacant for many years.
EAC Chairman Summersell:
"On Nov 1st @ 4:30 PM in the Fairhope Library (upstairs conference room), FEEF will present its master plans for re-purposing the Fairhope K-1 facility to the EAC. All citizens are invited to attend and learn more about FEEF's multiple years of planning and professionally developed designs. If implemented, it could add enormous enrichment in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) as well as other learning opportunities to the Fairhope Feeder Pattern."
Robert Brown, the city council's representative on the EAC, called FEEF's proposal a good looking plan: the four newer buildings on the north side would be used for STEAM and the main building for other administrative purposes, possibly some of it much-needed additional space for the city offices or leased out to others.
At some point the long-talked-about performing arts facility for the city could be considered for somewhere on the property if the city can "obtain it" from the Board of Education, Brown said.
Coastal Community College (formerly Faulkner) would be involved in the restoration project as well.
Mayor Wilson told the Times she thought the property was available, but title/ownership issues still had to be ironed out.
(The Times has witnessed Board of Education meetings where the majority seem in favor of demolishing all of their older, vacant buildings county-wide due to liability and maintenance cost issues; others cite "sentimental" reasons in the various communities for keeping them though.)
THIS YEAR'S EAC FUNDING PUT ON HOLD
Also, the EAC has decided to put this year's $350K supplemental funding from the city to the five local county schools on hold after specific proposals worked out with local school principals for the use of the money was changed significantly by the county-level school administrators.
The $350K is still being requested to be included in the FY 2018 city budget, but specifics are "tabled for now ... to take a long step back ... and look at the bigger picture," Summersell said.
Councilman Brown: "We're taking a step back ... to re-evaluate how to move forward ... (we are) not getting the necessary response from the county ... as far as accountability ... supporting what our money is doing."
Council president Burrell said their requests keep changing every year, making establishing benchmarks for measuring progress problematic: "If we change again when do we have certainty, a benchmark?"
Brown called the AKRIBOS study (click) commissioned by the city in 2016 "the path forward" but added "we've got to get all three parties involved (council, BOE, EAC) ... that is breaking down now."
"What was funded last year is not the direction the county wanted to go this year," he said.
(Former city officials toured the building in 2013, but nothing ever came of that effort - click.)
17 comments:
Why is this taking so long? What is wrong with the School board?
I think it is against the law for the school board to 'give' anything away. I am sure the city would have to pay for the property.
As for the city giving money to the Schools, you're either giving money or your not. What accountability do you think you need? Write a check to baldwin county and tell them what you want it spent for. if it isn't spent for that, have them give you the money back. It's that simple, unless you guys are trying to tell them what to do in which case you need to stay in your lane and let school people handle school matters.
Should have been torn down years ago.
Just an eye sore now.
Can't you all see we are being played by the sneaky BOE?
Just another shell game!
blah blah blah Fhope has mental issues
Historic building. Find a way to work with it.
I agree that it should be torn down. It has been vacant for so long that it will be obscenely expensive to bring it back up to code.....I bet it is covered in mold/mildew and that the electrical/plumbing systems are antiquated.
Fairhope should make whatever contributions that the City would like to make, but Fairhope should not donate a dime if we can't designate where our money goes.
Baldwin County Board of Education does not appear to 'play well with others'.
It is a tear down unless private $$'s can be raised to save it.
I've heard two plans:
Plan1: Raise private dollars to renovate the building for community (performing arts) and educational functions.
Plan 2: City would sell the current city hall property to developers. Funds from the sale of the property would be used to renovate the K-1 school, with K-1 school to be used as the new city administration offices. Developers would use the current city hall property to build a hotel and shopping village.
Yep. Selling the embarrassing and obsolete old grocery store/city hall makes sense. Move city hall closer to downtown and make a big parking lot there for merchants too.
A Whole Foods Market or some thing similar would do very well there where city hall is now I think.
They ougt to knock down the ugly old nursing home next door while they are at it.
The city should buy all the property on Greeno across from the football staduim on the East side. Build city offices and new PD station. Sell what they have downtown. K1 building better suited for condos with retail.
When the lawsuits get done they will be buying anyway, money saved from attornys for building.
The mayor wants more hotel options for tourism and revenues from lodging taxes. There are "rumors" the mayor is negotiating with developers to construct a hotel and entertainment district somewhere along the Magnolia Beach/Fairhope pier area, and construct a hotel/shopping village/convention center/performing arts center on the Dyas Triangle property, all part of her economic growth plan. Really hope the Mayor will address these rumors at her next town hall meeting, whenever that is. Haven't seen one scheduled.
Tear it down and use the bricks for speed bumps.
In response to a comment above, the mayor and economic development director deny any such plans for the waterfront/pier, other than shoreline restoration efforts; there may have been a drawing/proposal submitted by a third party at one time.
There are plenty of grocery stores in Fairhope. Adding another grocery store would hurt locally owned ones. Ive seen many items “only available at Whole Foods” in Piggly Wiggly. We can do better than to add another grocery store to our community.
Post a Comment