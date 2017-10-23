New Storm Brings Heavy Rain and Flooding

Fairhope, Alabama
A cold front brought almost seven inches of rain to the area in just a few hours late yesterday; Fish River had crested just below eighteen feet (almost 7' above flood stage) and the CR 48/Langford Road intersection on the river was still underwater at 2 AM this morning.
Runoff from a nearby apartment construction site closed the S. Section Street/Old Battles Road intersection for a while yesterday, some sewage overflowed again (according to a warning sign) from a manhole on Middle Street (at Valley Drive) and a sidewalk-area south of the main pier just repaired after hurricane Nate last week received more minor erosion damage.
|CR48 at Langford Road this morning
|S. Section Street/Old Battles Road clay runoff
|Middle Street manhole sign
Although the amount of rain fall during this last event resulted in flooding in many areas, a good portion of this could be reduced if the county and state would properly clean and grade the storm water ditches and culverts to allow proper distribution and containment.One example is the half filled pipe and culverts along Fairhope Ave in front of the court house and immediate area.This applies to many different area throughout the county.It demonstrates the necessity to assess the current planing and zoning options in ALL areas of Fairhope and surounding areas.
