Translate

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Sewage Overflows Reported During Rainstorm

Fairhope, Alabama

419 Valley Street manhole

 UP TO SEVEN INCHES REPORTED

Two sewage overflows were reported during the heavy rain over the weekend: 7,200 gallons overflowed from the Valley Street manhole into the Tatumville Gully watershed and over 1,000 from another manhole on Knollwood Avenue in a neighborhood east of Hwy 181 into Cowpen Creek.

Chronic storm water intrusion into pipes on Valley and Middle Streets has been an ongoing problem for many years and a power failure due to lightning was cited for the other failure on the ADEM reports.

"Smoke testing" and cameras are being used to determine where the pipes may be leaking; citizens diverting stormwater in their yards into sewage pipes has been a problem too.

Both areas were disinfected and signs posted at both overflow sites; exact rainfall totals have not yet been determined.

(Anther 100 gallons spilled Monday after a contractor damaged a sewer pipe on Thompson Hall Road.)











Reactions: 

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

It is so diluted by the rain that it is not a real problem.

Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Anonymous said...

My neighbor has his gutters on his house going directly into the citys sewer line.

Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Anonymous said...

The City needs to know what area you live to do a smoke test. They will make them fix it. That type of illegal connection is ca using the city big problems.

Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Anonymous said...

Those people on Middle Street are causing it by taking the caps off of their sewer lines.

Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Anonymous said...

alot of gutter trash on here

Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Anonymous said...

Waaaaaa .... cry babies.

Sunday, October 29, 2017
Walksoftly said...

The whole situation stinks.

Thursday, November 09, 2017

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)