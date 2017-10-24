Sewage Overflows Reported During Rainstorm

Fairhope, Alabama
UP TO SEVEN INCHES REPORTED
Two sewage overflows were reported during the heavy rain over the weekend: 7,200 gallons overflowed from the Valley Street manhole into the Tatumville Gully watershed and over 1,000 from another manhole on Knollwood Avenue in a neighborhood east of Hwy 181 into Cowpen Creek.
Chronic storm water intrusion into pipes on Valley and Middle Streets has been an ongoing problem for many years and a power failure due to lightning was cited for the other failure on the ADEM reports.
"Smoke testing" and cameras are being used to determine where the pipes may be leaking; citizens diverting stormwater in their yards into sewage pipes has been a problem too.
Both areas were disinfected and signs posted at both overflow sites; exact rainfall totals have not yet been determined.
(Anther 100 gallons spilled Monday after a contractor damaged a sewer pipe on Thompson Hall Road.)
|419 Valley Street manhole
