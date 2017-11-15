Another Derelict House To Be Demolished

Fairhope, Alabama
|255 George Street
FRUIT AND NUT DISTRICT
According to a building department official, this run-down house located behind tall shrubs is next to be condemned and demolished by the city: a lien will be put on the property to pay for demolition.
4 comments:
The lot must be worth a good $200K.
How does one find out who the property owner is?
Log into the Baldwin County Property Records (Delta) system and enter the property address. The owner and owner's mailing address will come up, along with tax data from the property history.
Rumor is the owner of the property comes back nightly to feed the herd of raccoons that have taken residence.
I hope they can relocate them!
Post a Comment