Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Another Derelict House To Be Demolished

Fairhope, Alabama

255 George Street


FRUIT AND NUT DISTRICT

According to a building department official, this run-down house located behind tall shrubs is next to be condemned and demolished by the city: a lien will be put on the property to pay for demolition.





4 comments:

Anonymous said...

The lot must be worth a good $200K.

Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Anonymous said...

How does one find out who the property owner is?

Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Anonymous said...

Log into the Baldwin County Property Records (Delta) system and enter the property address. The owner and owner's mailing address will come up, along with tax data from the property history.

Thursday, November 16, 2017
Anonymous said...

Rumor is the owner of the property comes back nightly to feed the herd of raccoons that have taken residence.

I hope they can relocate them!

Monday, December 18, 2017

