Big Fairhope Sewage Overflow Caused By 'Rags'

Fairhope, Alabama
WHITE GROVE NEIGHBORHOOD
15K gallons of raw sewage spilled from a manhole and lift station into a ditch on Lowry Drive in the White Grove neighborhood this morning -- caused by a "large amount of rags" being flushed down a toilet clogging the pump, according to the report submitted to ADEM.
WHITE GROVE NEIGHBORHOOD
12 comments:
what were they doing, cleaning up a crime scene?
Better question is.....in such an "affluent community" why does the sewage spill like wine at a Catholic church service ALL THE TIME!
It wasn't just a ditch it was running down the street and onto a sidewalk and not just at the lift station.
highly suspicous.
"Ladies" and "Gentlemen" this is not good news and the perpetrator should be found and fined. While I am not part of the choir of any church I find some comments of a disturbing kind. This should be a platform of civility unless of course some of us enlist to the new order of $#@*&^.
If you look at report it says two different locations, even has the address.
There are a lot of people that think anything can go down the toilet. Well thats NOT the case.Even the common sanitary products used every day can cause this type of problem.Some even think it's acceptable to flush old soap bars down the drain.EVERYTHING has to go somewhere.
Another example of Fairhope pasing blame. I bet the geese are responsible for this as well 🙄. Rags down the drain is probably due to some careless builder or tile layer trying to block drain while laying tile in a shower. In another state that we lived some idiot pour mortar down the drain and it hardened in the pipes in front of our house since we were at the bottom of the hill. That caused sewage to back up into our tub shower and toilets. The street had to be dug up to fix sewer line. This story does not make sense. Fairhope has sewage problems and it is comical how they always find an excuse but not the root problem.
Fairhope has alot more than just sewage problems
The bay is full of poop anyway, from fish, crab, and all theother critters!
Critter crap as you say belongs there but not human waste. I would not let my kids swim in the bay but you see it all of the time. People are so nasty 😷
I agree with the. above comment ..... the first week that we moved into our house water started coming out of the baseboard in the bathroom due to our so called builder had stuffed rags down the drain when tiling and they fell and he did not tell us. He was a piece of work to say the least
