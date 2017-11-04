Translate

Saturday, November 4, 2017

Fairhope's 2017 Veterans Day Parade

Fairhope, Alabama

The parade was held a week early this year at the request of its organizers.



3 comments:

Textide said...

why was it a week early...?

Monday, November 06, 2017
Publisher said...

We were told the organizers requested it, some of them want to participate in the Mobile parade this weekend.

Monday, November 06, 2017
Anonymous said...

Sure it was so employees would not get overtime for having to work a holiday, instead the would send them home earlier in the week. That's how they treat there great employees.

Friday, November 10, 2017

