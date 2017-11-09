Highway 181 Traffic Congestion Worsening

Fairhope, Alabama
CITIZEN COMPLAINTS INCREASING
The opening of the new roundabout on parallel CR 13 should help, but some east-side residents have been bringing traffic congestion concerns on Highway 181 to the city council's attention.
Rodney Kilgore called the congestion at the HWY 104 intersection "unbelievable," and suggested lengthening the green light timing and doing a traffic study there.
Council president Burrell suggested contacting the county and state about it, since that intersection is their responsibility.
HWY 181 WIDENING UPDATE
According to an Eastern Shore MPO spokesperson, the widening of Hwy 181 north of 104 to four lanes will begin early next year with utility re-location, but is expected to take up to two years to complete.
The highway south of there is to be widened as well at some point in the future when funding becomes available.
Several new subdivisions are underway or being planned for that area (including the 208 lot 'Verandas' at Higbee Road and 150+ lot 'Fairhope Falls' on Fish River); the '3 Circle' Church is expanding and a "luxury" RV park (44 unit Grande Point Motorcoach Resort) is under construction now as well.
The city of Daphne recently approved over 900 new lots north of Hwy 104 along Hwy 181, to be completed in phases over the years (Jubilee Farms at Austin Road - click).
Since most of the area is outside of city limits in the un-zoned county, substantial commercial development is expected at the 104 intersection, possibly more 'big-box' stores.
|Hwy181/ Fairhope Avenue
|Fairhope Falls
|'3 Circle Church' expansion coming
|Luxury RV park on 104
|Fairhope Falls at Fish River bridge
3 comments:
ALDOT moves at a snail's pace.
If this growth does not get controlled, including review of esthetics and architecture, kiss old Fairhope goodbye. The citizens should get involved in all meetings and elections before the area ends up with more "luxury" RV developments!
Fairhope is legally unable to control nearby unincorporated areas like this. And it seems the city council is unwilling to control growth even in areas that it legally controls. In the near future the charming town of Fairhope that so many of us fell in love with will cease to exist, completely destroyed by greed, corruption, along with significant lack of honesty and ethics in Fairhope's politicians and civic leaders.
