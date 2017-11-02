More Bike Racks Coming To Downtown

Fairhope, Alabama
BIKE AND PED COMMITTEE'S RECOMMENDATIONS
After literally years of talking about where to put them, the city council authorized the installation of bicycle racks at four locations downtown: city hall, the welcome center, Section St. at Bancroft Avenue (French Quarter), and the courtyard adjacent to Julwin's restaurant on Fairhope Avenue.
Bicycle committee chairperson Meredith Montgomery said the committee had developed a longer list, but "this is a good place to start."
Two "simple and recognizable" styles were suggested, an inverted 'U' and 'bike-hitch' style, which could be customized with city logo or art work.
NEW BIKE LANE SUGGESTED TOO
Montgomery's committee also recommended painting 5' bike lanes on Church Street between Magnolia and Fairhope Avenues to connect to existing ones.
She added encouraging biking benefits the whole community by "fostering parking and traffic congestion relief downtown."
Councilman Burrell observed: "We have been talking about this for a long time ... ever since I have been on the council ... no excuse not to put them up."
|Bike Committee chairman Montgomery
14 comments:
It would be great to see golf cart parking and perhaps their own lane, as well!
I have no problem with the bike lanes, etc. Just have the bikers respect cars too. A lot of cities around require bicycles have a license on their bikes just like cars. I can remember this from 50 years ago. They want to use the roads, make them responsible and pay taxes too.
The Eastern Shore Art Center has discussed in the past how to make these bike racks attractive and blend with Fairhope's unique artist style. Plain racks can be found anywhere. This is an opportunity to showcase our local talent and creativity. They can be both useful and beautiful. I hope the ESAC is brought in to collaborate with this great project.
Huh? Why?
Golf carts can already park in any normal motor vehicle parking spot.
To encourage more people to drive golf carts downtown rather than large SUV's. They take up far less room and only require about half of a normal size parking space.
How can they put a bike rack in the French Quarter area. Pedestrians can’ Even use the sidewalk area because of all the bookstore tables &chairs.
Virtually all cyclists are motorists andcitizens; hence people riding bicycles do pay taxes. Further, road taxes are supposed to be used to upkeep roads. Roads get worn out and require upkeep because of use by cars and trucks - not by bikes.
Fhopians will bicker about anything
People around here do not even keep their car doors locked, then whine and complain when something is stolen from them!
As kids in Indiana many years ago, our bicycles had to have a license plate. I was young and didn't pay that much attention to it, but do know the kids had to go through a safe biking course to obtain this tag. Don't know where the money went, but all bikes had to have the tag or be fined just like an untagged car. I think it should be required for even adults, as they are the ones on the streets more than kids and a lot of them do not observe the rules of the road.
Put up a few plain bike racks, use rest of money to fix sewer lines.
Why does Fairhope always have to make everything “artsy ‘. It iactually looks junky and it junks up natural beauty. Not everyone thinks that it looks like art. Some of the stuff looks as someone had too much to drink.
Golf carts are for golf. It should be illegal to drive them on public streets but you see the dumb @@@ people driving all over town ...no signal. It is people that think they above rules. I see kids driving them as well. If you don’t have a drivers license it is against the law to drive and yes I agree that everything bicycle , golf cart should have to pay foe tags.
And to add to the person that commented about the roads not being worn out by bikes. I laugh in your face. This is the attitude that a lot iof bicyclist have. Laws pertain to you as well. If you use the road you should pay for upkeep. The roads get worn out from the elements and just naturally breaking down. Your helmet may be a tad too tight
