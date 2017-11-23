Translate

Thursday, November 23, 2017

New Christmas Banners By Local Artists

Fairhope, Alabama




ART CENTER PROJECT

The Eastern shore Art Center has teamed up with the city to recreate the '12 Days of Christmas' street pole banners for the downtown area to replace the worn-out, original wooden ones painted by Mary Hunter.

The new banners were on display at the ESAC during the November Art Walk.

Best banner winner




