New Financial Committee Reviews Proposed Budget

Fairhope, Alabama
SPECIAL MEETING AT NIX CENTER
The city's re-constituted Financial Advisory Committee met for the second time Thursday to review the mayor's FY 2018 budget proposal.
Mayor Wilson made general comments concerning the reduction of utility transfers for "operating expenses" to the general fund this year (2017) and new personnel needs including 5 new police officers to adequately cover the city's unusually-large police jurisdiction: then she answered question from committee members.
She said most of the new personnel she is requesting are to keep up with population growth and should actually more than pay for themselves in the long run: she cited better facilities maintenance by a proposed new building maintenance department and additional revenue from increased scrutiny by new revenue department personnel as examples; other additional employees would help reduce current excessive overtime pay as well.
A new marina/harbor department was added to manage the Fairhope Docks, boat rental slips on Fly Creek.
After the meeting, committee Chairman Zunk told the Times he questioned the estimated $2 million cost for the additional personnel: he concluded only about $850K would be needed.
The cost of the additional personnel is the major concern of some council members, according to our survey.
UTILITY UPGRADES TO BE CONSIDERED LATER?
For expediency due to time constraints (the budget is already delinquent) the committee discussed the possibility of not including funding now for $22 million for utility upgrades (mostly for sewage collection system upgrades) -- but taking them up case by case later instead, since they are to be revenue neutral (the money will be borrowed) and debt service could be offset by rate increases.
The committee is to meet again next week to draft its recommendations for the city council; the council could approve it at one of its November meetings.
Zunk: "We admit we were late to the process this year ... do what we can here now ... make some comments to council ... these things we feel comfortable about ... these we still have concerns ... do a draft report at our next meeting ... and send it on to the council. It won't be this way next year ... we will be involved much earlier."
He added that he was getting full access and cooperation from city employees.
|Chairman Zunk at far right
4 comments:
I hope this committee will take the state open meeting laws seriously, for a change. This city is reknown for ignoring them!
Why is the city late once again on the budget? Is the FAC at fault? The mayor? Both? Other? And, do we know or have any documentation of recommendations made by committees on the budget? Or, does the mayor just ask for a "'wish list" from department heads? What a mess!
The mayor presented her proposed budget prior to the October 1st deadline; there was no FAC committee at that time.
Politicians only talk about guvment transparency during campaigns. It is all downhill from there.
