"Pioneer" Fairhope Entrepreneur Passes Away

Fairhope, Alabama
Elizabeth "Bessie" Klump Montgomery passed away last month at the age of 96; founder of the 'Town and Country' clothing stores and the area now known as the 'French Quarter' in downtown Fairhope; she sold the current 'Page and Palette' building to the Wolff family in 1968, according to mayor Wilson.
According to her obituary, she was born on a small farm in Point Clear in 1921 and began her career in business at a local "five and dime" store; after graduating from Fairhope High in 1939, she started a clothing store that would become the 'Town and Country' shop.
She was Baldwin County's Harvest Queen in 1937 and May Queen in 38; and director of the Chamber of Commerce from 2003 - 05.
In 1994, she created the Fairhope French Quarter (click) as an "inexpensive location to start new businesses" and "as a place to relax and converse together, reminiscent of the city's founding days."
A celebration of her life is scheduled to be held there next April.
|Bessie Montgomery 1921 - 2017
2 comments:
Such a wonderful woman. She was an inspiration to me. She never quit, be it painting, yard work or whatever. She will be missed by many. I still have a hard time knowing I can't pick up the phone and call her. We love you "Granny Bessie", "Aunt Bessie" or whatever your moniker was to us.
My kids always knew her as "Granny Bessie" or "Aunt Bessie". Such a beautiful person. Would give you her right arm.
