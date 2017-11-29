Political Novice Seeking County Commission Seat

Fairhope, Alabama
RAPID GROWTH THE ISSUE
'Billie Jo' Underwood, recently-announced candidate for the district three county commission seat now occupied by Tucker Dorsey, was the guest speaker for the monthly meeting of the local 'Common Sense Tea Party' chapter at the Homestead Village in Fairhope recently.
The primary is next June and general election November, 2018.
She said she was born in Foley and raised in Summerdale where her mother worked in the railroad potato sheds for a time, but her father died when she was very young; she married pecan farmer Gary Underwood in 1990 (Not blessed with children, she called herself the "best aunt in the world.").
A University of South Alabama graduate, she now operates an accounting firm in Foley with her sister, as well as running the family pecan farm.
David Wilson, her brother, has been mayor of Summerdale since 1992; but she never thought "I would run myself ... be a politician."
Being appointed to the Baldwin County Planning Commission in 2008 "opened my eyes to what is really going on" with the county's rapid growth (even some of her family's pecan orchards were crowded out by rapid development); but in 2012 they all resigned (planning commissioners) because the just-elected county commissioners wanted to "head off in another direction."
Underwood: "That was when I had ... first desire to run for county commission."
"I came out of Baldwin County ... believe I can can make a difference as a county commissioner ... am not connected to any group ... or backed by special interests that have asked me for anything ... I won't have the (campaign) war chest others will have."
A long-time Summerdale 'Assembly of God' church-member, restoring "integrity" to Baldwin County politics is her priority: "It has to be developed over time ... as a culture," she added.
Additional comments from her website (click):
“I believe I can make a difference. I want to preserve and protect the quality of life in Baldwin County. My business and financial background as a Certified Public Accountant and my civic experience serving on the Summerdale Planning Commission and the Baldwin County Planning Commission has given me a unique perspective on how to plan for growth and development in the County while maintaining a vibrant local economy. As growth continues, we must properly manage impacts on our infrastructure such as roads, schools, and public safety as well as protecting our natural resources for future generations to enjoy.”
|Billie Jo Underwood
|November 12th 'Tea Party' meeting
4 comments:
The roads in this county are in sorry shape now.
Wanna give everyone the opportunity to run for office, and the opportunity to say one thing, then do exact opposite when elected. Wouldn't be her "fault", entirely, but lots of "good people" run for office, and become so corrupt by the system and the power trip, there's really no hope for any of them....we'd be better off with handbooks for all written by Hugo Shalvez (sp?), u know, the one he gave Obama...at least we'd know what will be next to hit us in the face and be stolen from our pockets....
Dr. Lou's Tea Party gang of crazies is a tough crowd for a rookie is it not?
She couln't do any worse than the current boys.
