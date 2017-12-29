Translate

Friday, December 29, 2017

City Attorney Rift Settled?

Fairhope, Alabama

Update: Later in the day, the mayor indicated she intends to veto the second resolution passed this morning (not the one involving the city attorney).


Fairhope city council


 SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING CALLED

Marcus McDowell
Since the mayor declined to do so, the city council met in a special meeting this morning to authorize the city council president to sign a resolution passed at its last meeting appointing Marcus McDowell as the new city attorney (effective January 1st) and to negotiate his contract.

The council also passed another resolution authorizing the council president (or pro tem) to sign any future resolutions the mayor declines to.

Wilson had argued for a new full-time attorney on staff, independent of the mayor or council.

In a short interview afterward, she said she knew they would be approved without much discussion -- and labeled it "routine for this city attorney and council ... to (continue) usurping my role as mayor."



Reactions: 

9 comments:

Anonymous said...

The bigger underlying issue here is the repeated failure of city government to adhere to sunshine transparency laws.

Friday, December 29, 2017
Anonymous said...

She is going to have to start sucking up to th good ole boys a some point if she wants to be re elected! :)

Friday, December 29, 2017
Anonymous said...

Jack Burrell is the worst thing to ever happen to Fairhope.

Friday, December 29, 2017
Anonymous said...

Is there a process established to recall a city council member(s)?

Friday, December 29, 2017
Anonymous said...

Jack's colluding with the local newspaper and radio station to make himself mayor! Pretty slick, learned his chops from the master slick politician Mike Ford.

Friday, December 29, 2017
Anonymous said...

the sooner she resigns the better for us all, not up to the job.

Friday, December 29, 2017
Anonymous said...

"the sooner she resigns the better for us all, not up to the job."

Funny how you don't say that about Mr. Burrell. He is the real problem here.
He has acted like a first class jerk since she got elected.

Friday, December 29, 2017
Anonymous said...

They all should resign Problem solved!

Friday, December 29, 2017
Anonymous said...

So embarrassing. It has always, always, always been a good ole boy network in Fairhope Government. Not much faith for better here.

Friday, December 29, 2017

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)