Translate

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Downtown Restaurants Issued More Alcohol Citations

Fairhope, Alabama


Christmas parade


According to Police Chief Petties, Alabama Beverage Control agents issued eight citations to downtown restaurants during the December 1st Christmas parade, for allowing patrons to purchase and carry alcoholic beverages outdoors.

About a year ago (click), the city council discussed but never enacted legislation to establish a downtown entertainment district that would allow alcoholic beverages outside.
at

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

. . . and those restaurants are . . . ?

Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Publisher said...

The police chief did not identify them: we will post it here if he does.

Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Tip said...

I guess they don't enforce this during the Mardi Gras parade because everyone is outside drinking.

Thursday, December 14, 2017

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)