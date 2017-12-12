Downtown Restaurants Issued More Alcohol Citations

Fairhope, Alabama
According to Police Chief Petties, Alabama Beverage Control agents issued eight citations to downtown restaurants during the December 1st Christmas parade, for allowing patrons to purchase and carry alcoholic beverages outdoors.
About a year ago (click), the city council discussed but never enacted legislation to establish a downtown entertainment district that would allow alcoholic beverages outside.
|Christmas parade
3 comments:
. . . and those restaurants are . . . ?
The police chief did not identify them: we will post it here if he does.
I guess they don't enforce this during the Mardi Gras parade because everyone is outside drinking.
