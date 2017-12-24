Kitty Litter Causing Sewage Overflows

Fairhope, Alabama
PRODUCTS MARKED "FLUSHABLE" ARE NOT
The city's Environmental Committee is asking residents to help prevent sewage overflows into creeks and waterways by being careful about what gets flushed down toilets: a large amount of flushed kitty litter caused a backup in the Quail Creek neighborhood recently; "cooking grease and rags" caused a lift station there to overflow up to 10K gallons of untreated sewage water into Steele Creek, according to a report submitted to ADEM.
When questioned about just what type of "rags" were being flushed, Operations Director Peterson said that was a catchall term used for a wide array of items, such as so-called "flushable" wipes, napkins, paper towels, sanitary napkins, et al. -- and that only very thin toilet paper is designed to be flushed so that it will disintegrate rapidly and not clog sewage pipes, pumps, or senors in the tanks.
Committee chairman Mike Shelton mentioned the 'Greener By the Yard' publication (click to download) as a way to educate the public about what not to flush and other committee members suggested other ways to get the message out (media outreach, social media, etc.).
Here is the full list provided by the city of what not to flush:
1. Do not pour fats, oils and grease from cooking down any drain. Greasy pots and pans should be wiped out with a paper towel then washed.
SLOW BUDGET APPROVAL HOLDING UP SEWAGE UPGRADES
Council liaison Conyers said "once we (city council) get the budget out of then way, then we will address infrastructure"-- but big-ticket items would be referred to the city's Financial Advisory Committee first to recommend financing methods (loans, bonds, etc.).
He added implementing the 'GMC' sewage engineering study (reline leaking pipes, new lift stations, etc.) was a high priority, for himself anyway; and said he did not know yet if additional personnel would be included to help monitor for overflows.
(This meeting was advertised for 3:30 but actually began at 3 PM, a technical violation of state public meeting law. )
|Quail Creek Drive lift station overflowed
