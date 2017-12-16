Updated: New Fairhope Entertainment District For Alcohol Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama
Update 2: During its next meeting (January 8, 2018) the city council failed to enact the proposed district.
Update: During the council meeting Monday, the ordinance was introduced but layed-over until the next meeting for final passage. Only special events were included, not year round.
FOR OPEN CARRY OF ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
As a result of numerous citations issued to downtown businesses by Alabama Beverage Control agents for allowing customers to purchase and then carry open beverages outside during the city's Christmas parade, the city council will again consider creating an Entertainment District legalizing the practice during Monday's council meeting.
In its current form, the new ordinance would allow open carry every day of the year; but one councilmember (Burrell) told the Times that may be reduced to during special events only, such as parades, art walks, etc.
Changes could be made to the map's boundaries too, Burrell said.
It is our understanding some downtown businesses intend to bring a petition of support to the meeting.
A similar proposal was considered by the last city council in September of 2016 but never enacted due to concerns from adjoining neighborhood residents about turning the downtown into a "watering hole" -- (click here).
(Ironically, four city council members served beer to raise funds for charity recently.)
|Proposed new Entertainment District map
|Proposed ordinance
18 comments:
Can you post a map that shows directions and street names? This is impossible to follow. Thanks!
We enlarged it for you. If you zoom in there are street names (north is up).
And soon downtown Fairhope will become similar to Mobile as it is now evident that's what the city residence wants.Just look at Greeno road a tangled web of mess.
This pitiful group can't even pass a simple budget on time but wants to increse the number of drunks roaming around town?
Maybe special events like New Years and etc. I do not wish for downtown to turn into a watering hole. It is not fair for others that do not drink. I feel it will ruin it for people and families trying to have a good time alcohol free and the amount of drunk drivers will increase.
Needless to say, with an existing traffic problem here (which will never be resolved), we need not include inebriated drivers into the mix. Not everyone in this community is an adult and some grownups are too immature and irresponsible to qualify as one. Children may also be at risk with alcohol-fuelled drivers at large. Perhaps an area away from downtown might be a better idea for all concerned. Fairhope does not need a "party district".
Pray for Jesus to help them make the right decision.
I feel Fairhope is no longer for families, drinking and children do not mix. Why would you want to drink and have your family there - remember, someone has to drive home too. This is bad policy.
People will be leaving the bars and bookstore with beer or a drink in hand, get into their auto and drive! Way to go Mayor Wilson and the City Council. When some gets hurt, or a fight, then maybe the city will come to realize that Fairhope should be a family place.
People are doing all that now anyway. This will prevent restaurant owners from getting more fines.
Most Fairhope residents in the Fruit and Nut, Bluff neighborhood, downtown, etc. walk around town and patronize the downtown businesses. We walk, bike, use golf carts, etc and we are Not causing traffic issues. I don't normally see drunk people downtown, but why do we say that someone cannot drink on Fairhope Avenue or DeLaMar or Section Street and then walk home?
I agree that we should never allow a 'drinking district' down to the pier, but on Art Walk nights everyone loses because no one can purchase a drink (although they do bring from home). One more example of our City Council trying to stagnate our city until Mayor Wilson dies.
Everyone against this needs to move to Cullman Alabama where you belong.
Good riddens
Intoxicated people driving golf carts. Yay!
#thefairhopeway
I think it would be great having all these drunks walking down Greeno Road.
I'm not moving to Cullman or anywhere else, its a free country #@&%# dude
Amazing that this issue has been in the council agenda for over a year, but last night is was and URGENT issue that needed to be voted on immediately. Brown and Burrell's friends obviously had their ear. What a circus. Boone was the only one that made sense of the matter, and Jack shut him down.
Just so I understand; the argument against this is that illegal activity will consume Fairhope?
Public drunkenness, fighting and driving under the influence (golf cart is still a registered vehicle) are all already illegal. All of these things are still just as likely without allowing someone to drink a beer while at a downtown event. In fact someone that's going to be drinking at a downtown event is either going to have a cup from a local establishment or they'll have it in their personal concealed cup.
AND if drink and drive that should in up like our county commissioner Chris!!!
Drunks and sober people do not mix well...
