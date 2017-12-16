Old Nursing Home Changing Ownership Again

Fairhope, Alabama
TAX FREE MUNICIPAL BONDS TO BE ISSUED
According to the agenda, a public hearing will be held during Monday's council meeting to "approve the issuance and use of bonds for Noland Health Services, Inc to finance and purchase the Fairhope Health and Rehab facility on 108 Church Street."
(Chapter 62 Title 11 of the law Code of Alabama authorizes the issuance of municipal bonds for certain uses considered for public good.)
A complex legal notice published in a local newspaper on November 29th offers some clarity of the purpose of the public hearing, "concerning the proposed use by 'The Special Care Facilities Financing Authority of Pell City, Alabama' of up to $6 million of the Authority's (existing) revenue bonds ... and the proposed issuance and use of up to $2.5 million (more) ... to finance the costs of acquiring the 131-bed skilled nursing facility ... ."
After acquisition by the Pell City Authority, all or part of the facility is to be leased to Noland Health Services, Llc. and then sub-leased to Noland Fairhope Llc., doing business as Fairhope Health and Rehab.
Once the Beasley Nursing Home, the facility has changed hands many times since; it is the only nursing home in town offering long-term, medicaid-financed care.
7 comments:
Out of sight, out of mind they say. What we really need is a new nursing home for low and medium income residents.
Its a disgrace.
About 12 years ago a former owner (Beverly Corporation) planned a new building on Greeno Road near the high school but that fell through when that company went bankrupt.
What does this mean exactly? Who owns the land and is it for sale to any purchaser?
I have never quite understood why this property has never upgraded or done anything to make itself attractive? I did not know that it was Medicaid funded; in that case, wouldn't they get a bigger bang for the buck if they were not located in downtown?
Just confused.
Current county land records indicate Noland Fairhope Llc as the current owner; as far as we know this is still the only nursing home in the city that accepts medicaid patients for costly long term care. Medicare funds shorter term stays, up to 20 days for rehab and such.
The nursing home business has high overhead and is not highly profitable, hence facilities suffer, especially those serving the less affluent; as we mentioned there was a plan for a new building at one time but that owner went bankrupt.
It could only get better.
So why not sell that property? This is very bizarre! Does the owner want to leave the place in squalor? Why not sell the land to the City and move the read center to perhaps Nichols or Greeno?
