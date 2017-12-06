Rose Garden Cafe Re-locating

Fairhope, Alabama
BUILDING'S FUTURE UNCERTAIN
A small restaurant (called the 'Down by the Bay Cafe') that has been leasing a building on private property near the main pier is relocating to U.S. Highway 98 at Fish River Road east of bridge, according to the sign in the window and other sources -- where it will be called 'Boggy's.'
Property owner Bob Pope says he intends to "fix-up" the building over the next months to improve appearance, but has no definite long-range plans for it yet.
His proposal earlier in the year to construct multi-story condominiums on the property was rejected by a city commission.
8 comments:
That place was an embarrassment to any town not just Fairhope, I am sure everyone is overjoyed!!!
This place was a pretty good little restaurant, and enjoyed many visits through the years. Only embarrassment are people like you that ruin my fine town. You should be ashamed.
I agree it was not very appetizing especially as close as it was to the sewer lines😷. Smelly bathrooms close by
I remember going there on Friday nights for all-you-can-eat fried shrimp. The owner was very nice, would let you BYOB. Sadly he had a massive stroke & the restaurant declined a bit. Bless your heart. How long have you & your manners lived here?
Never had the opportunity to eat there, but know someone that did on a regular bases. Said the food was wonderful. Don't let looks deceive you. Too bad we don't have more "down" home restuarants left.
How long have lived in the south. Historically this is what women say, “bless your heart”.
The family who operated this diner served hot delicious home cooked meals and were the most dear folks you could ever meet. Now that his tenant has vacated the café, Mr. Pope sez that he is going to "fix-up" the building to improve appearance. Perhaps, if he had taken care of the building's maintenance WHILE it was operating, Pope would not be in this hole that he has found himself in. I'm heading to Bogey's Café.
Yes, it was a good restaurant. My grandmother loved the meatloaf and mashed potatoes. It was real food. Affordable. The people that worked there were real. Friendly. Welcoming. UNPRETENTIOUS. It was lovely. Nothing embarrassing about it.
