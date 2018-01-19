Another Big Downtown Building Planned

Fairhope, Alabama
The Planning Commission unanimously-approved a new multi-occupancy project and its site plan for a 32,786 square foot mixed-use building on Bancroft Street where the Fairhope Auto and Marine repair shop has been operating since 1981.
The first floor will consist of 7770 sq ft of commercial space (offices) and the second and third 12,508 each of residential; off street parking (22 spaces) will be provided on the first floor as well, accessed from Pine Street.
A condition of approval was a "hold harmless" agreement for balconies overhanging the sidewalk.
The property, owned by Wise Properties (a Tennessee corporation), is within the Central Business Overlay District so special zoning conditions apply.
NEIGHBOR'S OBJECTIONS
An attorney for a Pine Street neighbor objected to construction on the lot line, but was told that is permitted in the Central Business District.
He also raised height and drainage concerns, but was told all plans submitted conform to current city regulations.
The city council also must approve the project, at an upcoming meeting.
|Bancroft Avenue site
|first floor parking
