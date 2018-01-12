Congressman Byrne Holds Robertsdale Town Hall

Fairhope, Alabama
INFRASTRUCTURE A PRIORITY
After a constituent called some of the roads in Baldwin County "a mess" during a town hall meeting in Roberstdale this morning, congressman Bradley Byrne gave an update on the I-10 bridge (plans could be finalized within two years and construction completed in another four years) but agreed "the bridge is not our only problem."
He cited the need to four-lane congested roads like Hwy 181 in east Fairhope, U.S. 31 in Spanish Fort, Orange Beach's Canal Road -- as well as a new Hwy 181/I-10 interchange; but said the holdup is not at the federal level but rather the state "does not currently have the revenue to do its share" of the jointly-funded projects.
The federal government will develop a "different" infrastructure plan this year to "leverage" federal funds with the private sector -- and expected the I-10 bridge to be a "signature" component of it; he urged the state legislature to "put their thinking caps on" as well to fully-fund the other projects.
OTHER MATTERS
He also fielded questions about:
* Social Security/Medicare: It will be intact for the present generation but changes will have to be made for the next ones, he said.
* Budget Deficit: He introduced a bill for a balanced budget amendment.
* Red snapper season: Another "administrative fix" is planned for this year; but a bill is being introduced for a "permanent fix."
* CHIP Program ("All Kids" in Alabama): He called it a "great program" and expected a bill to continue it to be introduced next week.
* Immigration: He said he was a strong proponent of legal immigration but a border wall was needed to prevent unfair illegal entry.
|Roberstdale council chamber this morning
2 comments:
Our state legislators are a useless bunch.
what do you do, just sit there waiting on these blogs so you can be mean spirited
