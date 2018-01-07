Education Committee Welcomes New Members

Fairhope, Alabama
K-1 SCHOOL SALE DISCUSSED
The city's Education Committee welcomed two newly-appointed members, Ken Cole and Colby Cooper, and discussed future plans including:
* The distribution of this year's $350K contribution (for mathematics tutors).
* The future of the K-1.
* A special school tax district for the Fairhope feeder pattern.
Several members emphasized the need to "demonstrate the positive impact to the council" of the over $2 million in total so far given to schools -- and suggested testing be included in the yearly contract with the Board of Education this year to measure its impact.
Councilman Brown said BCBOE representatives have informed him they not longer want the K-1 property and the ownership issue has now been settled (the BCBOE owns it); several hurdles remained before it could be sold (at auction to highest bidder?) including the state school board and governor signing off; but it all could be worked out by the end of the month.
It may be possible for them to accept a proposal from the city to purchase it at appraised value (reportedly about $3.2 million) without an auction however, he said.
"They are not going to give it to us for nothing though," Brown added. The EAC's current $350K/yr contribution could be diverted to K-1 debt payment, should the city acquire it.
SPECIAL TAX DISTRICT DISCUSSED AGAIN
The possibility of establishing a Special Tax District for the Fairhope feeder pattern was raised again; this would involve a voter referendum to approve a 3 mil property tax increase which would generate about $1.4 million annually to be used locally.
It could be somehow tied to the development/refurbishment of the K-1, in partnership with the BCBOE and FEEF (Educational Enrichment Foundation).
This was the final meeting for Bob Riggs and Jim Kellen, whose terms have expired.
Kellen left, Riggs
K-1 discussed at a meeting in November.
