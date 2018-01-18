Translate

Thursday, January 18, 2018

Fairhope's Deep Freeze Continues

Fairhope, Alabama




Temperatures fell to around 22 degrees just before dawn and there were still icy spots on some streets and sidewalks; the road to the pier was blocked off due to ice.

The fire department responded to smoke/fire at the Hardees restaurant on Greeno Road last night, but there was no visible damage early this morning.

Frigid conditions are expected to last one more day.






Last night
This morning

Reactions: 

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

i fell on my driveeway this morning.

Thursday, January 18, 2018

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)