Fairhope's Deep Freeze Continues

Fairhope, Alabama
Temperatures fell to around 22 degrees just before dawn and there were still icy spots on some streets and sidewalks; the road to the pier was blocked off due to ice.
The fire department responded to smoke/fire at the Hardees restaurant on Greeno Road last night, but there was no visible damage early this morning.
Frigid conditions are expected to last one more day.
|Last night
|This morning
1 comment:
i fell on my driveeway this morning.
