Translate

Friday, January 5, 2018

Fairhope's January 2018 Art Walk

Fairhope, Alabama

Tyler at right

STUDENT ART ON DISPLAY

During tonight's monthly Art Walk, Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler viewed art work on display at the Lyons Share Gallery by students from county schools,  Nall sang songs at a piano in his art studio, and the Eastern Shore Art Center held its monthly reception for new exhibits including one by local sculptor Bruce Larsen.

Four students from each high school were picked by their art teachers to participate.


Lyons Share Gallery student art

Fairhope Artist's Gallery

Fairhope Artist's Gallery

Bruce Larsen's snake at ESAC

Nall's studio



Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)