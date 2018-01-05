Fairhope's January 2018 Art Walk

Fairhope, Alabama
STUDENT ART ON DISPLAY
During tonight's monthly Art Walk, Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler viewed art work on display at the Lyons Share Gallery by students from county schools, Nall sang songs at a piano in his art studio, and the Eastern Shore Art Center held its monthly reception for new exhibits including one by local sculptor Bruce Larsen.
Four students from each high school were picked by their art teachers to participate.
|Tyler at right
|Lyons Share Gallery student art
|Fairhope Artist's Gallery
|Fairhope Artist's Gallery
|Bruce Larsen's snake at ESAC
|Nall's studio
