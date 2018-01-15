The Fairhope Times
Monday, January 15, 2018
Martin Luther King Day Parade 2018
Fairhope, Alabama
Several hundred Baldwin County residents paraded through downtown streets to the civic center this morning to commemorate the annual Martin Luther King holiday.
