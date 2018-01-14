New Walking Trail For Beach Park Possible Too

Fairhope, Alabama
STATE GRANT APPLIED FOR
The city is applying for a grant from ADECA to construct a walking trail adjacent to the asphalt road at the beach park, where pedestrians and vehicles compete now for limited space.
The trail would be 3,303 linear feet of compacted, decomposed granite with 487 feet of boardwalk in places over ponds, and about 97 of concrete; ADA compliant connections to the two exiting piers are included as well.
A 20% cost-match will be required from the city if the grant is awarded for FY 2018.
A total of $2.6 million is available from the state Recreation Trails Program, which is competitively-awarded based upon project recommendations from the State Recreation Trails Advisory Board and ADECA (Alabama Department of Economics and Community Affairs).
The application was prepared by Richard Johnson, the city's Public Works
Director and Sherry Botop, Economic Affairs Director.
|conceptual drawing
