Parking Relief Coming For Thomas Hospital

Fairhope, Alabama
CHRONIC PARKING SHORTAGE
The city's Planning Commission approved a site plan for forty more spaces on the southeast side of Thomas Hospital that should somewhat-relieve the parking shortage there.
A laboratory operated in a building that once-stood on the property, owned by the Baldwin County Eastern Shore Health Board.
3 comments:
ABOUT DAM TIME,Lets hope they have the condition to multi deck a parking facility and have the brains to put a helipad on top like most progressive medical institutions.
40 spaces is not going to be enough. There are more cars than that parked on the grass and out on the lanes going thru the lots all the time. They need to build up, and make a garage with more than one level.
I agree with a parking deck, but was told that studies years ago would not be able due to the foundation of the ground there.
