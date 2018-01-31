South Fairhope Community Study Findings

Fairhope, Alabama
FUNDED BY GRANT
David Perkes, the director of the Gulf Coast Community Design Studio based in Biloxi (click), and planning assistant Kelsey Johnson presented preliminary findings of a study that has been underway for over a year to identify needs in the predominantly African-American community on the southside of town. (Generally located between Ingleside Ave. on the north and Twin Beech Road the south.)
516 individual households were counted in the study area.
Perkes called the cooperation "great" during six community and several other meetings with city/county government staff and area stakeholders; participation in a community driven survey last December was unusually high, he added.
SOME SURVEY FINDINGS
For those who responded:
* 73% are homeowners, with 29-year average tenure in current home.
* 36% live in the city limits.
* 43% are senior citizens; 25% with physical disabilities.
* 90% are registered voters.
Community needs most-mentioned were: sidewalks, traffic control (speeding), street lighting, community clean-up/beautification, repairs to homes (ie. leaking roofs).
Other priorities mentioned were:
1) More opportunities for youth.
2) Employment opportunities.
3) Better representation in government.
4) Drainage improvements.
Things most-liked about the community mentioned included: quiet, safe, family-oriented, convenient location.
NEXT STEPS
Perks said additional meetings were planned with the community, county and city staff to come up with a final 'action plan matrix' with strategies for implementation and possible funding sources -- to present to the city council by Spring.
The data gathered so far (GIS locations, addresses, phone numbers, etc) may be used to co-ordinate subsequent aid activities in the area, he said.
|study area shaded
