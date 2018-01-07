Submitted: Dance Theatre Art Contest Winner Announced

Fairhope, Alabama
Congratulations to Rionn York, winner of 'Children's Dance Theatre' of Fairhope's Art Contest of 2017. Rionn is 2nd grader in Mary Rose Downing's class at Pine Grove Elementary in Bay MInette. Rionn's art depicts the chopping of the Truffula Trees in CDT's Nov. Production of The Lorax and Friends.
As the winner Rionn gets a certificate, a $25.00 gift card to the Page & Palette Book Store, and her art work displayed on the CDT's website and in local publications. Way to go Rionn.
