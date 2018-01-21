Volanta Gully Subdivision Approved

Fairhope, Alabama
CALLED 'VAN ANTWERP PARK'
With one dissenting vote, the city's Planning Commission approved an 11-lot subdivision (.33 acre average size) south of Pensacola Avenue along the northern edge of the Volanta gully west of Section Street.
'Van Antwerp Park Llc.' (Mac Walcot) owns the property; no additional phases are planned (click).
The project had been held up for several months because the applicant had requested a waiver from the city's subdivision regulations that would have permitted installation of a less-expensive low pressure sewer system ("grinder pumps" on each lot) -- instead of the required "gravity" type (one central lift pumping station); city planning and utility staff opposed the waiver.
A hold harmless agreement (for the city) may be required since some of the property is technically within an 'AE Floodway.' (High risk for flooding; 1% yearly chance)
Pensacola Avenue is to be extended west to Mobile Street by the developer.
OTHER PROJECTS DELAYED BY SEWER ISSUES TOO
Approval of the next phase of the Battles Trace Subdivision in Point Clear (owner Retirement Systems of Alabama) was tabled for the same reason: the applicant proposed a low pressure sewer system, contrary to subdivision regulation requirements.
Prior phases of the development had been approved with the low-pressure type by the prior utility administration (former Mayor Kant) in error, according to current operations director Peterson.
Also, the Times has learned a 22-unit apartment building being proposed for the west side of Hwy 13 north of Fairhope Avenue (traffic circle) was withdrawn for similar reasons (low pressure sewer not approved by staff).
|Van Antwerp Park subdivision
|Battles Trace Phase 5
