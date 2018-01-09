Walking Path Finally To Be Completed

Fairhope, Alabama
NORTH HIGHWAY 98
Work has finally begun on a pedestrian bridge over Fly Creek that will complete the multi-use path from Hwy 104 north to South Drive -- and the Rock Creek/Sandy Ford neighborhoods -- that was begun almost two years ago.
The 70 foot aluminum-span bridge and approaches to be used are currently stored along CR 13 south of town; construction should be complete by the end of the month, according to public works director Richard Johnson.
Reasons mentioned for the long delay include design changes needed to avoid pilings in the creek where utilities may be buried, and installation (crane clearance) concerns with overhead power lines at the site.
|Fly Creek
