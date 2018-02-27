Bidders Now Being Sought For Library Roof Repairs

Fairhope, Alabama
FAMILIAR BUCKETS' DAYS NUMBERED?
After struggling with chronic storm water leaks for nearly a decade, bidders are now being sought for repairs to the 'exterior envelope' and roof of the ten-year old library building.
Large sections of upper and lower flat roofing will have to be replaced, as well as some of the upper windows and flashing: gutters and peeling stucco will be repaired and the building's exterior washed.
City engineer Richard Peterson says he hopes to have the winning bidder approved during the first council meeting in April; construction would begin thereafter.
The failures stemmed from faulty installation, design and other factors according to an engineer's report.
|Fairhope Public Library
