Decision Imminent On Fairhope BP Project Proposals

Fairhope, Alabama
ANNOUNCEMENT EXPECTED
A decision by the ten member Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council is expected any day about the fate of four projects submitted by the city of Fairhope (out of a total of 330 submitted) to distribute about $160 million in Clean Water Act fines awarded the state resulting from the BP Oil Spill disaster in 2010.
Jo Bonner is the council's chairman and various area mayors are ex-officio members, including Mayor Wilson.
Fairhope's proposed projects (totaling over $17 million) are:
* Project # 331 requests $650,000 to "develop a community based comprehensive plan ... that will incorporate all previous planning efforts ... and create a long-term vision in the planning jurisdiction."
* Project # 332 requests $6.2 million to "provide a working waterfront including public spaces ... contribute to the re-development of the city's clean marina on Fly Creek ... implement recommendations of the Beach Management Plan ... and a comprehensive bluff and shoreline stabilization plan ... and planning and re-development of waterfront park areas."
* Project # 396 requests $10 million for sewer system upgrades including "complete replacement of four main pumping stations .... and rehabilitation of major gravity and clay collection lines."
* Project # 412 requests $1 million to "develop a sanitary sewer overflow prevention plan to ... identify short term needs ... to capture excess flows into the sewer system to provide environmental protection for Mobile Bay."
IMPACTS TO CITY BUDGET
How the city will fund the projects if its proposals are rejected by the Recovery Council could have significant impact on city budgets, especially the $10 million upgrade to the sewage collection system and for the working waterfront marina, both are already in the early stages of implementation.
STILL NEEDS FEDERAL APPROVAL
According to the complex decision-making flow chart, after a final 'state expenditure plan' is approved, it still must be submitted to the Federal Restoration Council for its approval before grants can be made by the US Treasury.
Currently the process seems to be moving through the upper right of the chart.
