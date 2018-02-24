Electric System Upgrades Inch Forward

|Nichols Avenue substation to be dismantled
CONSIDERED MOST URGENT
The city council selected Stewart Engineering for engineering services to upgrade electric substations and distribution circuitry for not to exceed $636,812.
Phase One of the project consists of constructing a new "double" substation somewhere along Young Street to replace the existing aging ones on Nichols Avenue and on Church Street.
Phase Two replaces transformers at the Twin Beech substation with larger ones as well as new circuit breakers and various other equipment.
Phase Three upgrades the transformer and other equipment at the Fairhope Avenue substation and Phase Four the same at the Volanta Avenue substation.
Estimated total cost for the upgrades (excluding engineering services) is $8,350,000 million; the money may be borrowed and rates increased increased as necessary.
Because of increasing capacity demands, the condition of equipment, and long procurement time for new transformers (8 months?) electric upgrades are considered to be the most urgent of the city's four utilities.
|Church Street substation to be dismantled
