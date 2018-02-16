Translate

Friday, February 16, 2018

Fairhope Attorney To Challenge Representative Faust

Fairhope, Alabama


Danielle Mashburn-Myrick


ALABAMA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

According to a press release from the Baldwin County Democratic Party, Fairhope resident Danielle Mashburn-Myrick has declared her candidacy for the Alabama House District 94 seat currently held by Joe Faust (since 2002).

District  94
Faust,  a life-long resident of Fairhope, is seeking re-election as a Republican.

Fairhope High School graduate Mashburn-Myrick has degrees in classics and philosophy from Rhodes College and in law from the University of Alabama: She is currently employed as an associate with the Phelps/Dunbar law firm in Mobile.

She and husband Matt Myrick have two children.

Both Faust and Mashburn-Myrick are unopposed in their June 5th party primary elections; the general election is November 6th.


Representative Joe Faust

Anonymous said...

Good. No one should run unopposed.

