Fairhope Attorney To Challenge Representative Faust

Fairhope, Alabama
ALABAMA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
According to a press release from the Baldwin County Democratic Party, Fairhope resident Danielle Mashburn-Myrick has declared her candidacy for the Alabama House District 94 seat currently held by Joe Faust (since 2002).
Faust, a life-long resident of Fairhope, is seeking re-election as a Republican.
Fairhope High School graduate Mashburn-Myrick has degrees in classics and philosophy from Rhodes College and in law from the University of Alabama: She is currently employed as an associate with the Phelps/Dunbar law firm in Mobile.
She and husband Matt Myrick have two children.
Both Faust and Mashburn-Myrick are unopposed in their June 5th party primary elections; the general election is November 6th.
|Danielle Mashburn-Myrick
|District 94
|Representative Joe Faust
1 comment:
Good. No one should run unopposed.
