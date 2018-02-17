Fairhope's Arbor Day 2018

Fairhope, Alabama
Public works director Richard Johnson, Mayor Wilson, members of the city's Tree Committee and other dignitaries conducted today's annual Arbor Day ceremony on the Coastal Community College Campus in downtown Fairhope.
'Tree city' designation was again awarded to the city by the Alabama Forestry Commission.
Hundreds of tree seedlings were distributed at no charge following the ceremony; recipients are encouraged to water the plants regularly the first year to ensure survival.
When asked by the Times what's their favorite tree, Johnson replied a sycamore, committee chairman Paul Gutenot white oak, the mayor live oak and councilman Robinson ... the lemon tree in his yard.
"The first American Arbor Day was originated in Nebraska City, Nebraska, U.S., by J. Sterling Morton. On April 10, 1872, an estimated one million trees were planted in Nebraska.[1]
Birdsey Northrop of Connecticut was responsible for globalizing it when he visited Japan in 1883 and delivered his Arbor Day and Village Improvement message. In that same year, the American Forestry Association made Northrop the Chairman of the committee to campaign for Arbor Day nationwide. He also brought his enthusiasm for Arbor Day to Australia, Canada, and Europe.[2]"
|Johnson standing at podium
|Tree City awarded
|Mayor Wilson
