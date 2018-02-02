February 2018 Art Walk

Fairhope, Alabama
BEVERAGE CONFUSION REIGNS
During tonight's art walk, signs and employees stationed at doors tried to explain to patrons confusing laws regarding open alcoholic beverages on city streets, in an effort to prevent more businesses from being fined by the state beverage control agency.
State law prevents a business from selling the beverage and allowing customers to take it outside; a city ordinance prohibits any open alcoholic beverages outside at all.
In the past, when given away free, the beverages were allowed outside but that seemed to be discouraged tonight too.
A new city ordinance that would have allowed it for special events only (ie. art walks) failed to be enacted when the city council deadlocked 2 - 2 recently; but the issue is expected to come up again.
Sources tell the Times the councilman absent intended to vote in favor of establishing the Entertainment District, for special occasions only.
Eastern Shore Art Center
In the past, when given away free, the beverages were allowed outside but that seemed to be discouraged tonight too.
A new city ordinance that would have allowed it for special events only (ie. art walks) failed to be enacted when the city council deadlocked 2 - 2 recently; but the issue is expected to come up again.
Sources tell the Times the councilman absent intended to vote in favor of establishing the Entertainment District, for special occasions only.
ESAC
1 comment:
People do it anyway.
