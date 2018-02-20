How To Help Stop Sewage Overflows

Fairhope, Alabama
STOP STORMWATER INTRUSION
One main cause of frequent overflows from manholes and lift stations around town during storms is rainwater getting into the city's sewage pipes; it is sometimes done deliberately to drain standing water from yards as shown in the photo above from a field near the Homestead Village retirement community in east Fairhope.
Damaged or removed sewer clean-out pipe caps in private citizens' yards is also a problem; smoke testing is one way to locate leaks.
Utility Operations Director Richard Peterson urges citizens to inspect sewer access caps on their property for damage and to report other issues they may see to the Utility Department:
"This is an example of how the public can help reduce storm water inflow and the overflows that can result from it. If the public can notify Fairhope Utilities of such breaches in the sewer system, including broken cleanouts, we can mitigate these issues sooner than later."
OTHER CAUSES
Flushing rags, sanitary napkins, "flush-able wipes," etc. (anything but toilet paper) down toilets is also discouraged because that may clog the system as well.
Aging clay underground pipes and brick manholes are also major sources of intrusion: they must be replaced or re-lined.
The city council just authorized purchase of a new miniature camera inspection system to identify problems inside pipes.
NEW ORDINANCE DISCUSSED
During the last council meeting a city ordinance penalizing the deliberate draining of standing water from private property into the city's sewage system was discussed; council president Burrell said the council would no doubt pass it if one were developed.
|Near Homestead Village recently
|Brick sewer manhole
|Peterson at left
