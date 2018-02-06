New Density Analysis Delays Development Proposal

Fairhope, Alabama
TWIN BEECH ROAD NEAR HWY 181
After city staff demonstrated the density of a proposed new development on Twin Beech Road was considerably higher than nearby/adjacent existing neighborhoods, the planning commission tabled making a recommendation concerning annexation and approval of the proposed 'Twin Beech Estates' PUD until its next meeting.
According to staff's zoning compatibility calculations (using best practises, quantitative analysis), the proposed 3.45 units/acre is at least 36% higher than average zoning density in the area.
Representatives for Sawgrass Consulting Engineers Llc. of Spanish Fort argued smaller lots are contemplated for the area in the city's comprehensive plan -- and appropriate for the proposed 55+ active adult community who do not want larger, high maintenance lots but may seek more amenities.
The applicant asked for it to be tabled until the next meeting to allow time to see if it would be financially feasible the number of lots could be reduced.
LA Development Llc. is the property owner: Mathew Byrne and Todd Boothe organizers.
