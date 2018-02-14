New Preliminary Plan For Fairhope Docks Marina

Fairhope, Alabama
HARBOR BOARD SPECIAL MEETING
New marina manager Drew Craze and Lyn Maser presented the preliminary plans developed by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Design Studio using "clean marina" standards for the reconfiguration of the city's marina on Fly Creek, now called the Fairhope Docks. (See the drawing at bottom.)
The city has been directly managing the 85 slips and boatyard since Eastern Shore Marine's leases expired last Summer; improvements have already been accomplished by public works and recreation department personnel.
Repair of the old travel-lift ramp (per engineering analysis), and installation of a new fuel tank and pump-out station nearby should be completed by April so that an RFP (proposal request) can be put out to find a new operator for the boatyard (10 year lease): Craze said he hoped it could all be finalized by Summer.
The old travel-lift (crane for lifting boats out of the water) itself is not salvageable, so the next boatyard operator will most-likely have to lease a new one, Craze said.
Later phases of the plan including seawall and finger pier repairs will be accomplished in phases over several years as funding becomes available: BP RESTORE ACT and other grants have already been applied for.
Some Board members questioned the proposed location of new fencing and gates, what areas are to be set aside for boat maintenance (dry-docked), and the extent of repairs to the travel lift ramp; but after the meeting several told the Times they were generally pleased with the proposal (including councilman Boone).
Craze said he intends to use the old Ice House/17 Turtles building as a marina office for a "year or two" until a permanent place is found.
DREDGING PLAN COMING
A new plan to begin the long process of applying for permits for dredging the creek channel and around the slips is to be introduced shortly by public works director Richard Johnson, Craze said.
Several Harbor Board members expressed confusion about their committee's role in the process since the Fly Creek marina was made a component of the city and a new marina manager position formed by the council last year, now formally under the auspices of the Recreation Department.
Prior to 2013 the Board was an independent entity, when the city council changed it to an advisory committee only.
The marina at the main pier is a Board responsibility as well.
|Craze standing at right
|Old Ice House
|Proposed marina plan
2 comments:
How much money has been spent, and is The Fairhope Docks making any money or is this going to be Mayor Wilson's pig in poke project. If my memory is correct, Maser stated "this will make money, I guarantee it."
The new plan was funded by a grant; current slip rent is being used for new salaries and repairs there according to Maser. The fuel dock is currently out of commission but once the new tank is installed the city will get a per-gallon percentage of fuel sales. There will be a charge for sewage pump out too. Revenue from the new boatyard operator lease won't begin until it is leased, by Summer ... ?
Post a Comment