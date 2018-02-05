Translate

Monday, February 5, 2018

Officials' Travel Expenses From Last Year

Fairhope, Alabama


The Times periodically monitors travel expenses for the city's elected leadership; here are the ones from the last half of last year.
Anonymous said...

I'd like to see the expense for the whole year, also, I'd like to see the expenses of others that are not elected officials. Is this the expenses of the travel in total or does other expenses incurred get placed on other accounts?

