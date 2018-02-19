Second Rose Garden Project Proposal Rejected Too

Fairhope, Alabama
FEBRUARY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS MEETING
After his first proposal for a three story, multi-occupancy, condominium was rejected several months ago, a new one from property owner Bob Pope for a two story restaurant/coffee/ice cream/gift shop to be located at the base of the bluff east of the rose garden (4 Beach Road) was turned down as well today by the city's Board of Adjustments and Appeals for similar reasons (4-1 vote).
Board members had concerns about parking, damage to the bluff, blocking the view, and generally how it would fit into the surrounding parkland setting.
City staff had recommended conditional approval of variances Pope requested to existing setback requirements that currently only permit building on a narrow 90' x 4' portion of the property; that constitutes an "unreasonable hardship" -- and technically a justification for the front and rear setback waivers.
Conditions were that he pay for construction of additional parking spaces and install a new sidewalk in front of the business.
Two citizens who live in the vicinity spoke against, suggesting limiting it to one story instead.
Board members briefly considered tabling the issue until the next meeting to allow staff time to seek a legal opinion about limiting overall height; providing them a drawing or rendering of his proposal may have helped his case. Pope said he did that last time, and it was costly.
Pope may appeal the board's decision to circuit court; he may file another variance request at any time.
FEBRUARY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS MEETING
After his first proposal for a three story, multi-occupancy, condominium was rejected several months ago, a new one from property owner Bob Pope for a two story restaurant/coffee/ice cream/gift shop to be located at the base of the bluff east of the rose garden (4 Beach Road) was turned down as well today by the city's Board of Adjustments and Appeals for similar reasons (4-1 vote).
Board members had concerns about parking, damage to the bluff, blocking the view, and generally how it would fit into the surrounding parkland setting.
City staff had recommended conditional approval of variances Pope requested to existing setback requirements that currently only permit building on a narrow 90' x 4' portion of the property; that constitutes an "unreasonable hardship" -- and technically a justification for the front and rear setback waivers.
Conditions were that he pay for construction of additional parking spaces and install a new sidewalk in front of the business.
Two citizens who live in the vicinity spoke against, suggesting limiting it to one story instead.
Board members briefly considered tabling the issue until the next meeting to allow staff time to seek a legal opinion about limiting overall height; providing them a drawing or rendering of his proposal may have helped his case. Pope said he did that last time, and it was costly.
Pope may appeal the board's decision to circuit court; he may file another variance request at any time.
|Pope standing left
2 comments:
I'm all for a property owner to be able to do what he wants, but when you have a piece of property as predominate as this, it will take a lot of careful consideration. I'm sorry Mr. Pope, but you are literally f&*K^d.
city needs to get it somehow.
Post a Comment