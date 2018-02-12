Sewage Overflow Reported At Familiar Location

Fairhope, Alabama
CHRONIC PROBLEM THERE
Due to the heavy rain over the weekend, approximately 10K gallons of raw sewage diluted with rainwater overflowed from a manhole and lift station near the intersection of Nichols and Valley Streets into the Big Head gully watershed.
Storm water intrusion into sewage pipes on private property in the area is thought to be the major cause of the problem there.
|Valley Street at Nichols Avenue
