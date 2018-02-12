Translate

Monday, February 12, 2018

Sewage Overflow Reported At Familiar Location

Fairhope, Alabama

Valley Street at Nichols Avenue

CHRONIC PROBLEM THERE

Due to the heavy rain over the weekend,  approximately 10K gallons of raw sewage diluted with rainwater overflowed from a manhole and lift station near the intersection of  Nichols  and Valley Streets into the Big Head gully watershed.

Storm water intrusion into sewage pipes on private property in the area is thought to be the major cause of the  problem there.





