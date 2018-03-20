Alabama State Trooper Hangar Lease Expires

Fairhope, Alabama
AIRPORT AUTHORITY'S MARCH MEETING
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's lease for the so-called public safety hangar owned by the Fairhope Airport Authority at the Sonny Callahan Airport has expired due to an oversight caused by confusion generated by a new state accounting system, according to the ALEA's representative.
Authority members discussed options including putting the lease out for bids to the highest bidder (RFP) -- but due to the inherent value of having a law enforcement presence there opted instead to try to negotiate a new lease at a market rate (about $1600/month).
(One member chose to abstain from the vote, favoring a RFP.)
The ALEA's representative said if a new lease could not be worked out, State Trooper Aviation Unit helicopters/planes stationed there may have to be withdrawn to Montgomery, causing degradation of routine law enforcement and delays in emergency situations requiring aircraft in the state's southwest sector.
Response time could increase from the 10 - 30 minutes now, to over two hours, he said.
The amount, term of the lease (10 year?), and other details were to be negotiated by the Authority's chairman, and the contract brought back for approval by the full committee.
FROM THE ALEA WEBSITE:
"State Trooper Aviation Unit
Current Aviation Staff includes 8 State Trooper Pilots, 1 Tactical Flight Officer/Homeland Security Liaison, 4 Aircraft Mechanics, and 1 Secretary. 3 Bases of Operation: Montgomery, Cullman, Fairhope for rapid response at all hours anywhere in the state. Mission includes searches for missing people, including those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other mental diseases, Manhunts for felony fugitives, Marijuana Eradication, Surveillance Flights, and Aerial Photography of crime scenes to include traffic fatalities. Executive Transport flights and Prisoner Transport Flights are also part of State Trooper Pilots’ missions. DPS Aviation Fleet consists of 2 Rescue Helicopters(Bell 407 and Bell 206 L1), 7 OH-58 Helicopters, 3 Cessna 182 Airplanes, a Piper Navajo (twin engine airplane), and a King Air 200 (Twin Turbo-prop airplane). DPS Aviation averages 2500 hours of flight time annually, with Federal Homeland Security and D.E.A grants assisting with the operational costs of the Unit. DPS is a sponsoring agency to Project Lifesaver, and the DPS Aviation Unit is involved in the training of certified search and rescue operators throughout the state in support of Project Lifesaver."
