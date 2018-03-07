All Fairhope BP 'RESTORE' Projects Approved

Fairhope, Alabama
GULF COAST RECOVERY COUNCIL VOTES
This afternoon, the Alabama GCRC voted unanimously to approve all four of Fairhope's submitted projects on the list of 62 projects from Mobile and Baldwin counties under final consideration, including:
* $10 million for sewer collection system upgrades
* $650,000 for a Community-based Comprehensive Plan
* $6.2 million for Working Waterfront and Greenspace Restoration
* $1 million for an Eastern Shore Sanitary Sewer Prevention Plan
NEED FURTHER APPROVAL
Next, after a 45 day public comment period, the projects will still have to be ok'd either by the Federal Recovery Council or the Treasury Department; Mayor Wilson, a member of the Alabama council, told the Times she expects the grants to start being awarded in about seven months from now if all goes as planned.
OTHER BALDWIN COUNTY PROJECTS
The council also approved projects submitted by Baldwin County for:
* ALDOT Capacity Improvements, including widening Highway 181 in east Fairhope.
* Right-of-way acquisition for the Baldwin Beach Express Extension to I-65.
* A flood monitor for Fish River at CR 32.
Projects from Orange Beach and Gulf Shores received the go ahead as well.
|Recovery Council meeting at Five Rivers complex
|Mayor Wilson next to Mobile's Mayor Stimpson
2 comments:
I don't understand what any of this has to do with the BP oil spill except for the monies and grants. Shouldn't the money be used to help all affected by this? I mean, the sewers have been an issue for how long? Nothing to do with the oil spill. The comprehensive plan doesn't have anything to do with the oil spill. Take the money and actually help those that were affected by the spill. This city had plenty of problems before the spill. Why are they reaping the benefits when there are plenty out there that were actually affected?
The projects qualify under the wide-ranging terms already set by the federal RESTORE Act law passed by Congress in 2012:
In July 2012, the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (RESTORE Act) established the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council (Council). The RESTORE Act dedicates 80 percent of all administrative and civil penalties related to the Deepwater Horizon spill to a Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund (Trust Fund) and outlines a structure by which the funds can be utilized to restore and protect the natural resources, ecosystems, fisheries, marine and wildlife habitats, beaches, coastal wetlands, and economy of the Gulf Coast region. The U.S. Department of the Treasury is responsible for issuing compliance and auditing procedures for the entire Act and procedures for two grant programs administered by Treasury. Learn more about Treasury's role (link is external).
