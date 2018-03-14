Big Trees Threatened By New Subdivision

Fairhope, Alabama
MARCH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request to subdivide 'Kendrick Place' a 2-lot minor subdivison located on he west side of Bayview Street directly across from Atkinson Lane.
Currently owned by the Thomas Hospital Foundation, the property on the bluff overlooking Mobile Bay was bequeathed by its last owners the John Kendrick family; a 1980's vintage home was demolished several months ago.
The 2.8 acre property was divided into two 1.4 acre lots, both fronting on Bayview on the east and Mobile Bay (bluff) on the west.
Sources say the lots will be sold to benefit the Foundation.
Commission member Tim Simmonds abstained; he is also a member of the Hospital Foundation.
STILL NO TREE PROTECTION
Some commission members worried about the numerous large oak trees (one with a 72" diameter) located on the property but were told by city planning staff there is currently no law protecting such trees on private residential property: developers will be encourage to save the trees during design and construction phases however.
(Extending the tree ordinance to residential property has been proposed, but never enacted by city councils.)
PART OF THE ORIGINAL SWIFT TRACT
An 18' strip of the property that once was shown extending all the way through the city park to the water (presumably for pedestrian access) on previous plat maps is no longer there; no one could explain why.
A part of what was once known as the 'Swift Tract', its private property that was never a part of the Single Tax Corporation ... and never included in donations of land to the city for parks.
|View of the bay
|Planning commission
